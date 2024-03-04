Former Seahawks linebacker Wright joins 49ers' coaching staff

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is joining the 49ers’ coaching staff.

Wright, 34, has been hired as the 49ers’ assistant linebackers/defensive quality control coach, he announced Monday morning on his YouTube channel.

“I am thoroughly excited,” Wright said. “I’m really, really happy for this opportunity. I’m really, really happy for the 49ers organization believing in me and trusting me with their franchise.”

Wright played 10 seasons with the Seahawks (2011 to 2020) before ending his NFL career after the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He was selected to one Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl title with the Seahawks.

Wright joins the 49ers’ defensive staff, which is now being led by Nick Sorensen, who coach Kyle Shanahan tabbed to replace Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator.

Sorensen spent eight seasons on Pete Carroll's staff while Wright was playing for the Seahawks.

“To Kyle Shanahan, to John Lynch, the 49ers faithful, I’m excited,” Wright said. “I’m ready to roll. It’s going to be really, really fun.

“This is where my heart is. My heart is in coaching. My heart is in building something special -- teamwork, camaraderie, going through the ups, going through the downs, finding a game plan to be successful. This is what I do. This is what I’ve been called to do.”

