49ers' Darnold recalls spooky experience at Kittle's house

Sam Darnold appreciated George Kittle's hospitality, but might not be staying with his new 49ers teammate again anytime soon.

The veteran quarterback appeared on a recent episode of "Pardon My Take," where he discussed living in Kittle's poolhouse until he found his own place and why he moved out sooner than he had anticipated.

"It was crazy, though. I’ve never had anything like that happen before," Darnold said. "I woke up, and you know how sometimes you have a dream and then you wake up and you feel like you can't move for like maybe four or five seconds, whatever it is?

"And you know, I felt that, and I woke up, it was like 3 a.m., went to go take a pee and, you know, came back, fell right asleep. And then, that next night, the same thing happened, and I couldn’t, like, I had to keep focusing on this thing … there was something else in the room."

Ummm ... what?

Darnold's unpleasant experience still gives him chills to this day, and the 49ers quarterback is certain that he was not alone in that room.

"It was very creepy, and I had never dealt with anything like that before," Darnold added. "I know a couple people who have had situations where there have been … whether it was like [an] old Civil War place where there is now like a hotel or a dorm and people have certain experiences with that.

"But it was just like super, super weird, and it just felt like when I woke up there was something, like, holding on to me, and then that next night, I … felt that something was in the room with me, and it was … the freakiest thing. I'm getting chills talking about it right now, but that's never happened to me before."

That almost certainly will tank Kittle's Airbnb rating.

Hopefully for the 49ers' sake, Darnold is able to exercise the demons both on and off the field and help the team win games in 2023.

