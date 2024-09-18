Report: 49ers work out DB trio before Week 3 game vs. Rams

After getting burned by the Minnesota Vikings during a 23-17 loss in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, the 49ers reportedly took a look at some secondary depth this week ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

San Francisco worked out defensive backs Tre Herndon, Danny Johnson and Chandon Sullivan, KPRC2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported Tuesday (h/t Niners Wire).

#49ers worked out Tre Herndon, Danny Johnson and Chandon Sullivan — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 17, 2024

Herndon, 28, recently was released by the New York Giants after signing with the team in June. Before that, the cornerback spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and appeared in 83 games (34 starts), tallying three interceptions, 32 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Like Herndon, Johnson went undrafted in 2018 and went on to play six seasons with the Washington Commanders. There, the 28-year-old corner recorded 14 passes defensed and one forced fumble in 66 games (eight starts).

Sullivan is another 28-year-old UDFA from the 2018 NFL Draft class and has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers, with six interceptions and two forced fumbles across his career.

