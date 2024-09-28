Report: Rams fined $100K for inactive player shoving Aiyuk

The Rams beat the 49ers in Week 3, but Los Angeles reportedly must pay up after the final play of the game got heated.

The NFL fined the Rams organization $100,000 after an inactive player, cornerback Derion Kendrick, shoved 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk during a skirmish in the game's final moments, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, citing sources.

The NFL fined the #Rams organization $100,000 for an incident after the final play last week in which an inactive player shoved #49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, per sources.



Derion Kendrick, who is on IR, was fined

$5,656 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Kamren Kinchens was fined $5,653. pic.twitter.com/nDZp2Obkhg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kendrick, who is on injured reserve, was fined $5,656 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the incident, and Rams safety Kamren Kinchens was fined $5,653 for taunting.

The dustup occurred at the end of a frustrating 27-24 loss for San Francisco, which squandered a 14-point first-quarter lead to a depleted Los Angeles team at SoFi Stadium. As the game clock wound down in the fourth quarter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy heaved a desperation throw on the game's final play and, after a series of laterals, the ball ended up in Aiyuk’s hands before he was tackled to the ground near the Rams' sideline.

Unrelated to the late-game tussle, two Los Angeles linebackers were fined for actions in last Sunday's game as well -- Christian Rozeboom must pay $7,778 for unnecessary roughness (facemask) and Byron Young was fined $7,014 for a low hit on Purdy.

No 49ers players received fines from the Week 3 game. And now, San Francisco will look to bounce back in Week 4 against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast