Report: At least one team would pay Aiyuk if 49ers trade him

The 49ers reportedly don't want to trade Brandon Aiyuk, despite his request Tuesday to be dealt elsewhere.

San Francisco also reportedly doesn't want to pay the 2023 Second-Team All-Pro relative to the market rate for top wide receivers right now.

But is there an NFL team willing to pay Aiyuk what he believes he's worth? Yes, reportedly.

"At least" one unidentified interested team would be willing to compensate Aiyuk in the range he wants, The San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver reported Tuesday, citing a front-office source.

If you're wondering whether another team would pay Aiyuk what he's asking for... there's at least one that would. A front-office source for a potential trade partner confirmed that to me earlier today. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 17, 2024

While there might be a team out there open to paying Aiyuk, the 49ers first would have to trade him, which is unlikely to happen this offseason because Aiyuk is under contract for the 2024 NFL season.

As NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan, the two most likeliest outcomes for Aiyuk this summer are to agree to a 49ers contract extension, or play out the fifth year of his rookie contract, which is slated to pay him $14.1 million in 2024. At that point, San Francisco could use the franchise tag on him next offseason to retain his rights before either working out a new contract or trading him.

Aiyuk has seen top NFL wide receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle and Justin Jefferson all agree to new market-setting contracts this offseason, and he wants to be paid like his peers.

But the 49ers have financial hurdles -- namely quarterback Brock Purdy's looming contract next summer -- making it difficult to pay Aiyuk every dollar he wants.

Both sides are holding firm for now, but the 49ers have a recent history of getting deals done with their stars after contentious contract negotiations.

Another NFL team could give Aiyuk what he wants, but there's still time for the former first-round draft and the 49ers to find a number that works for both sides.

