Why Aiyuk's trade ask could stray from 49ers' recent history

Contentious contract situations are nothing new to the 49ers.

Actually, disgruntled or confused star players have been a consistent part of the 49ers’ summer calendar for the past five years. Tight end George Kittle in 2020. Linebacker Fred Warner in 2021. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel in 2022. Edge rusher Nick Bosa last summer.

This time, it is wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s turn to experience how the 49ers go about their business.

The saga took its first significant turn on Tuesday, one week before the veterans are scheduled to report to Santa Clara for training camp. Aiyuk requested a trade, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo first reported, citing a source.

The 49ers “haven’t been willing to engage in negotiations since May,” per Garafolo.

ESPN's Adam Schefter later reported that the 49ers have "no intention" of trading Aiyuk.

Aiyuk is represented by agent Ryan Williams, who also happens to be a close friend of 49ers general manager John Lynch.

Aiyuk said recently on “The Pivot” podcast that he believed he was close to signing a contract extension earlier in the offseason.

Then, apparently, the wide receiver market changed and, so too, did Aiyuk’s perceived value.

Detroit receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown signed a four year, $120 million contract extension in April. Miami’s Jaylen Waddle signed a three-year, $85 million extension in May.

Though certainly not a shocking development, this signals Aiyuk and Williams believe things are getting serious enough to call for somewhat-drastic measures.

Lynch was transparent in the early stages of the offseason, disclosing that teams had reached out to him to inquire about Aiyuk’s availability.

The 49ers closed the door on any trade discussions after Day 1 of the NFL Draft, Lynch said.

The 49ers selected Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick. They also signed receiver Jauan Jennings to a two-year contract extension and chose Arizona speedster Jacob Cowing in the fourth round of the draft.

“We’re happy with our wide receiver group,” Lynch said in late-April. “Actually, (we’re) more than happy. We’re really thrilled with it and thrilled to have added Ricky to that group and even make it stronger.”

Aiyuk led the 49ers in receptions and receiving yards in both of the past two seasons. Over those two seasons, Aiyuk had 153 receptions for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Two years ago when Samuel requested a trade, Lynch said, “I’d be a fool to trade him.”

Perhaps, Lynch believes the same holds true for Aiyuk. The 49ers have a huge contract looming a year from now for quarterback Brock Purdy, so there are salary-cap implications why it’s reasonable for San Francisco to decline to meet Aiyuk’s demands.

But there is also no question that the 49ers are a better team in 2024 with Aiyuk — disgruntled or not — on the roster.

So while it is difficult to believe Aiyuk is going anywhere this season, the 49ers have to determine whether he and a market-value contract is the best thing for the future of the organization.

