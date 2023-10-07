49ers elevate Bryant, Sheffield from practice squad to face Cowboys

The 49ers on Saturday elevated veteran defensive end Austin Bryant from the practice squad to be available to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

San Francisco also promoted cornerback Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad for the second game in a row. Sheffield was a core special teams contributor while making his 49ers debut last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Bryant, who played his four previous NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, suited up for the 49ers’ season opener at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bryant will take Kerry Hyder’s spot in the 49ers’ defensive line rotation when the 49ers meet the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers on Friday released Hyder to make room on the 53-man roster for edge rusher Randy Gregory, whom the team acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Gregory will be one of the 49ers’ inactive players Sunday night, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Gregory traveled to Santa Clara on Friday to take a physical and meet teammates and coaches. He traveled back to Denver later in the day and is scheduled to rejoin the 49ers on Monday, Shanahan said.

Hyder was active for the first four games of the season. He registered one sack while playing 59 defensive snaps. Bryant played 16 snaps against the Steelers in Week 1. He did not record a tackle but supplied one quarterback pressure.

The 49ers on Friday ruled out running back Elijah Mitchell due to a knee injury. The 49ers will suit up Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price at running back.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano is listed as “questionable” due to a concussion he sustained in the team’s Week 4 victory over the Cardinals.

