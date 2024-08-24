Shanahan reveals extent of Pearsall's lingering shoulder injury

LAS VEGAS — Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall never missed a game throughout his five-year, 55-game college career.

And the 49ers are holding out hope he will not be sidelined for his first NFL game, either.

“I hope so,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan answered when asked if he expects Pearsall to be available for the Week 1 game against the New York Jets on Sept. 9 at Levi’s Stadium.

“We'll see how he is this week. Hoping to get back into practice this week. If he does, that's a pretty good sign that he could be available.”

Pearsall sustained a shoulder subluxation on Aug. 6 while appearing in his seventh practice of training camp. He missed the first four practices of the summer due to a hamstring strain.

A shoulder subluxation occurs when the ball of the shoulder partially slides out of the socket and then quickly pops back into place. Shanahan described it as “a pretty normal thing.”

Pearsall did not sustain any structural damage to the shoulder and, at this point, surgery is not a consideration.

It was the second time since the 49ers selected Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick in the draft that he experienced the condition. He did not miss much time during the offseason program when the injury happened in the spring. Pearsall continued to practice with a blue jersey to signify that he was off-limits for contact.

Shanahan said Pearsall also sustained a shoulder subluxation in college but downplayed the idea that the condition is chronic.

“He did it in college — I think his junior year,” Shanahan said. “About 50 percent of the people coming out of college do that. That wasn't really the problem. He did it in OTAs for the first time with us.

“When you do that, it's tender. Then he redid it here a couple weeks ago. It makes it tender, so you want to give him time to come back from it.”

Pearsall continues to work out, running and catching passes at the team’s practice facility while undergoing physical therapy to stabilize and strengthen the muscles around the shoulder. He traveled with the team to Las Vegas for the 49ers’ final preseason game but did not suit up.

The 49ers are tentatively scheduled to practice Monday, Wednesday and Thursday before entering into a regular work week in preparation to face the Jets in the Monday night opener.

