Sherman predicts 49ers win 13 games, lose pivotal NFC matchup

It should come as no surprise that many experts are projecting the 49ers to be one of the top teams during the 2024 NFL season.

And that includes former San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman.

On the latest episode of "The Richard Sherman Podcast," the former defensive back went game-by-game through the 49ers' regular-season schedule and predicted San Francisco will win more games than it did last year.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I got San Francisco with 13 wins"



—@RSherman_25 goes game-by-game breaking down the 49ers schedule pic.twitter.com/XArBBd5nZv — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) May 21, 2024

"I got San Francisco with 13 wins," Sherman told co-host Mitch Eisenstein. "The Kansas City game in San Francisco -- how do you not have that in prime-time? What are we actually doing? This is a Super Bowl rematch and it's at 1:25 [p.m.], there's no way. That's crazy. -- But I think San Francisco finds a way to get that game. I think them coming back at home versus Seattle will be another tough game.

"At [the] Green Bay [Packers] in Lambeau, it can get dicey. Brock [Purdy] played at Iowa State and it got pretty cold out there, but Lambeau in November, December is ... it can be tough for everybody. That may be a potential loss. I think they can go to Buffalo and get a win. I think they beat the Rams again. I think they beat Miami. I think they lose to [the] Detroit Lions on Monday night at home. Detroit gets their revenge. And I think they finish the season with a win at Arizona."

Sherman believes Week 12 against the Packers on the road and Week 17 against the Lions at home will be the 49ers' only losses next season, both of which could have a huge impact on the NFC playoff picture.

Yes, 13 wins and only two losses. That doesn't add up to 17 games, right? That's because Sherman, the former Seattle star and the neutral party he is, jokingly predicted ties for both the Week 6 and Week 11 49ers-Seahawks matchups.

In the end, Sherman predicts a 13-2-2 record for San Francisco this upcoming season, which certainly would be a first.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast