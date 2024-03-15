Longtime 49ers foe Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons

Quarterbacks everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief.

Longtime Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald officially announced his NFL retirement Friday after 10 dominant seasons in the league.

Donald announced his decision on social media.

Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. 🍾🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024

Donald, 32, was selected by the then-St. Louis Rams with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and immediately became one of the league's defensive players. The 10-time Pro Bowl pick, eight-time All-Pro and three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks, who, just like Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray, certainly are glad Donald is retiring.

THANK GOD.😂😅🫡 — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

Offensive lines had 99 problems... and they were all @AaronDonald97. pic.twitter.com/z9eo41O0eS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 15, 2024

As NFC West rivals, the 49ers faced Donald many times over the years, with the probable Pro Football Hall of Famer recording 77 combined tackles, 12.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 18 regular-season games against San Francisco. Donald and the Rams also beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game during the 2021 season en route to his only Super Bowl championship.

Donald's well-deserved retirement is welcomed news for 49ers offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, who reportedly re-signed with San Francisco on Friday, quarterback Brock Purdy and offensive players everywhere.

Best day ever!! Staying in SF and AD retiring 🤣😂🤣😂 — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) March 15, 2024

