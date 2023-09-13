Why Cowboys' Parsons considers 49ers' Purdy a top-15 NFL QB

In just six NFL starts, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has left a lasting impression on Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

Parsons believes Purdy slowly will wake up the rest of the league despite being "Mr. Irrelevant" last season.

"I just don't think that we should sleep on Brock Purdy anymore," Parsons said on his podcast "The Edge with Micah Parsons." "Yes, he was a seventh-round pick. Yes, he came in late in the season and won six straight games, took [the 49ers] to the NFC Championship before his injury.

"But Purdy, you will not be slept on anymore, brother. I think people are coming for you the same way they come for [Aaron] Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes. Yes, you are surrounded by a good team but you are playing your butt off. And you got one hell of a story, brother."

Purdy was the 262nd pick in the 2022 draft and third-string quarterback entering his rookie year, behind former 49ers quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

When both Lance and Garoppolo sustained season-ending injuries, Purdy was thrown into the fire and the flame never burned out. He led the 49ers to eight straight victories and was one win away from Super Bowl LVII.

Some fans needed to see more from the young quarterback, though. And after being named the unquestionable starter for 2023, Purdy picked up right where he left off in San Francisco's season-opening win Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The showing earned a complimentary ranking from Parsons.

"If we were to rank Purdy right now, I would put Purdy around, I think Purdy's a top 15 quarterback," Parsons said. "There's things that we still want to see from Purdy, not when Purdy's winning but when Purdy's down. I think that the adversity aspect of the football game is huge. Learning how to play from behind. Learning situational football. It's not something I'm saying he can't do, it's just something that we just haven't seen yet."

#Cowboys Micah Parsons calls #49ers Brock Purdy a top 15 QB and says he shouldn’t be slept on anymore 👀



(via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/Z6ew4tAvrd — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) September 12, 2023

Yet. Purdy's journey is only just beginning.

And after this season, maybe he'll move up Parson's rankings.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast