Two ex-49ers still in play for Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Running back Roger Craig advanced through the second round of reductions among Seniors candidates for consideration into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Craig and quarterback Jim Plunkett are the only former 49ers players who were announced among the 31 Seniors who remain in the running for the Class of 2025.

Plunkett is best known for winning two Super Bowls with the Raiders. He was named Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XV, when the Oakland Raiders beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 25, 1981.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Craig, who played the first eight of his 11 NFL seasons with the 49ers, is the first player in league history to achieve 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season (1985). He was a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Craig was also the first player to score three touchdowns in a Super Bowl, as the 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX.

There were 182 Seniors candidates who were nominated and screened in the opening round of voting before this cut to 31 players.

To be eligible in the Seniors category of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a player must not have appeared in an NFL game after the 1999 season.

In the latest step of the process, each committee member voted for 25 players. The top 25 and all other candidates who tied for the 25th position advance to the third phase.

In approximately three weeks, the results of another cutdown vote to nine semifinalists will be announced.

In early December, the Seniors blue-ribbon committee voters will meet to discuss the playing careers of the nine semifinalists. Three will advance to the full selection committee as finalists for possible election to the Class of 2025.

Here is the complete list of Seniors who remain in contention for the next class of Hall of Famers:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Ken Anderson, Charlie Conerly, Jim Plunkett.

RUNNING BACKS (5): Ottis Anderson, Roger Craig, Chuck Foreman, Cecil Isbell, Paul “Tank” Younger.

WIDE RECEIVERS (5): Billy "White Shoes” Johnson, Stanley Morgan, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (7): Ox Emerson, Joe Jacoby, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Jim Tyrer, Al Wistert.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (2): Jim Marshall, Harvey Martin.

LINEBACKERS (5): Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Larry Grantham, Clay Matthews Jr., Tommy Nobis.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (4): Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Everson Walls.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast