Jets RB Hall details ‘respectful' chats with 49ers great Craig, who is his cousin

Breece Hall has deep ties to the 49ers, but conversations with his famous cousin Roger Craig have been low-key in the lead-up to the Jets' Week 1 game against San Francisco.

The 23-year-old Hall, speaking to the media ahead of the “Monday Night Football” matchup, was asked if Craig had talked to him about the impending matchup with San Francisco.

“He’s actually just been really respectful of just my time and everything,” Hall told reporters. “So, he’ll always text me good luck or a joke or something like that, but we won’t get into too much depth because I have a lot of stuff to do.

“I have to lock in for the game and everything, so we’ll definitely text a bit, joke around about it and everything. But, for the most part, my family is really respectful of my time.”

Hall also was asked if he was a 49ers fan growing up.

“Actually, growing up I was more of a college guy so I liked Nebraska, Ohio State, obviously Iowa State,” Hall said. “And so I didn’t really have an NFL team, I more just liked players growing up.”

Craig, Hall’s third cousin on his father’s side, was one of the elite running backs in the league during San Francisco’s dynasty years, winning three Super Bowls and becoming the first player in NFL history to amass 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Beyond the Craig connection, Hall was college teammates with San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy at Iowa State. The young running back was one of the highlights for a mediocre Jets team last season, with New York looking to return to prominence this season.

Hall and the rest of New York’s offense will have their hands full with San Francisco’s dominant defense on Monday evening at Levi’s Stadium.

