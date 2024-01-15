Where 49ers' divisional-round playoff odds stand vs. Packers

As the 49ers prepare for their third consecutive NFL playoff run after a well-deserved bye, they'll face a familiar foe when the Green Bay Packers come to Levi's Stadium on Saturday for the divisional round.

San Francisco leads the all-time postseason series against Green Bay, 5-4, and seeks its fifth straight playoff victory over the Packers. But after Jordan Love and Co. sent the No. 2-seeded Dallas Cowboys packing in a wild-card blowout, where do the 49ers' odds stand?

The 49ers have -500 odds to beat the Packers as 10-point favorites, with Green Bay's odds set at +375, according to odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

The Packers come into Saturday's matchup as the NFC's seventh and final seed, pulling out an impressive 48-32 victory in Dallas on Sunday to advance. While the 49ers already were favored to win Super Bowl LVIII with +200 odds as the playoffs began, those odds now have improved to +180 after both the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams were eliminated during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Despite its odds and the team's recent playoff success against Green Bay, San Francisco certainly won't be underestimating the Packers after seeing their performance against the Cowboys.

And, understandably, the Packers come into the Bay fully aware they are viewed as the underdog.

"[I] couldn't be happier for our guys," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday. "[I'm] really excited about our new opportunity going to San Francisco and playing against one of the best teams in the NFL. We'll have our work cut out for us and certainly, I don't know when we play, but assuming it's going to be on a short week, so we'll have to rest up."

As San Francisco hunts for its sixth franchise Super Bowl victory, the first team they'll have to get through is Green Bay. And with the odds in their favor, the 49ers will look to make good on expectations.

