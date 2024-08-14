When 49ers legend Willis will receive Hall of Fame ring

Patrick Willis picked up his Pro Football Hall of Fame gold jacket in mid-July, and on Oct. 6, the legendary 49ers linebacker will receive his Ring of Excellence.

Willis will be honored during the 49ers' Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that seven members of the Class of 2024 will be given their Ring of Excellence during the upcoming NFL season.

Per the Hall of Fame, each Ring of Excellence is "set in 14K gold with a total diamond weight of 1.75 carats."

Willis was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Feb. 8 in his fifth year of eligibility, and on Aug. 3, he was enshrined during a ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Willis was a five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection during his eight seasons with the 49ers. From 2007 through 2014, the now-39-year-old recorded 950 total tackles and 20.5 sacks.

One of the Hall of Fame's newest members gave an emotional speech in Canton nearly two weeks ago, and it's likely that there won't be many dry eyes in the building when Willis puts on his Ring of Excellence in early October.

