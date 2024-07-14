Watch 49ers legend Willis take first look at HOF gold jacket

Patrick Willis' storied football career has been capped with the highest individual honor the NFL has to offer, as the 49ers legend is set to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 3.

Standard for every member of football's most elite fraternity, Willis is the recipient of the famous gold jacket given to Hall of Fame inductees, which he got his first glimpse of Saturday.

Patrick Willis unboxing his Gold Jacket 🥹 pic.twitter.com/3GvbGRZA5G — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 13, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Willis spent his entire eight-year career with the 49ers after being selected No. 11 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft.

The hard-hitting linebacker immediately established himself as one of the NFL's premier defensive stars, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and a First Team All-Pro nod during his debut campaign after leading the league in both solo (136) and combined tackles (174).

Willis finished his storied career with five First Team All-Pro selectons, one Second Team All-Pro honor and seven Pro Bowl nods, earning a reputation as the NFL's preeminent linebacker during his time in the league.

Beyond the accolades and statistical achievements, Willis will be remembered as the heart and soul of a beloved 49ers core that reestablished San Francisco as an NFL powerhouse after a prolonged playoff drought before his arrival.

While the official induction ceremony isn't until next month, Willis got a glimpse of the prestigious jacket distinguishing him as one of football's immortals, fitting for a player who appeared to be larger than life every time he stepped on the field donning the Red and Gold.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast