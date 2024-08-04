Bowman details deep connection to ‘brother' Willis' HOF enshrinement

CANTON, Ohio -- Linebacker NaVorro Bowman appeared to be on a track for the Pro Football Hall of Fame before severe knee and Achilles injuries derailed his career.

He still put together quite a resume in a short period of time with four Pro Bowl selections and three First-Team All-Pro seasons.

Bowman was a member of a traveling party of Los Angeles Chargers coaches and staff members who attended Patrick Willis’ Hall of Fame enshrinement Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

Bowman lined up next to Willis and formed the best duo of linebackers in the NFL for three seasons from 2011 to 2013. He told NBC Sports Bay Area that he felt like a part of him would now have a permanent place in Canton through Willis.

“It’s just a beautiful thing to have him in this Hall of Fame now,” Bowman said. “Even if I don’t (get inducted), I feel like I’m in. I’m happy for him.”

The 49ers selected Bowman in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. After he served in a backup role for one season, Bowman joined Willis in the starting lineup. At that point, Willis had already been chosen to the AP All-Pro first team three times and second-team once.

Over the next three seasons, Bowman became Willis’ equal. At times, it was difficult to tell whether it was No. 52 or No. 53 who was running sideline-to-sideline to make plays.

“I’ve always thought highly of him, always been a great teammate, a great person,” Bowman said of Willis. “He was always willing to sacrifice for the better cause. That’s my brother, man, for life. If he made it, I made it.”

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh served four seasons with the 49ers during the height of the Willis-Bowman era. Harbaugh hired Bowman as his linebackers coach this year upon his return to the NFL after winning a national championship at Michigan.

Los Angeles has a distinct 49ers flavor on their staff. Former San Francisco players Delanie Walker, Mike Iupati, Dashon Goldson, Jonathan Goodwin and Will Tukuafu also took a break from training camp Saturday to join Harbaugh on the quick in-and-back trip to attend Willis’ enshrinement.

Bowman said he is loving his new role.

“It’s good,” Bowman said. “It doesn’t feel like work.

"It’s something we know about and we’ve been doing it since we were 6 years old. Now, it’s about giving information, and I enjoy doing that.”

