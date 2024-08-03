Harbaugh soaks in Hall of Fame enshrinement of ‘infectious' Willis

CANTON, Ohio — It was not easy for coach Jim Harbaugh and a number of his Los Angeles Chargers assistant coaches to get to the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement.

But there was nothing that could keep him away from being there for Patrick Willis’ induction ceremony.

“This is the pinnacle to have our teammate, our brother, somebody you just love,” Harbaugh told NBC Sports Bay Area after Willis’ speech.

“And he loves us; we love him. It’s just amazing the career he had, the player he was.”

The Chargers had a day off from training camp practices on Saturday. The group boarded a chartered flight on Saturday morning. There were weather issues along the way that delayed the festivities for two hours.

Among the former 49ers who have joined Harbaugh's staff and were in attendance Saturday were NaVorro Bowman, Jonathan Goodwin, Dashon Goldson, Delanie Walker, Mike Iupati and Will Tukuafu.

Harbaugh coached Willis for four seasons from 2011 to 2014. Willis retired following the 2014 season due to chronic foot issues.

In Willis’ seven full NFL seasons, he was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and racked up five AP first-team All-Pro honors.

“The combination of strength and power and speed and agility. There was nothing like it,” Harbaugh said.

.@MaioccoNBCS caught up with Jim Harbaugh who was on hand to support Patrick Willis at his Hall of Fame enshrinement

And Willis brought a lot more than just physical skills to the team, Harbaugh pointed out.

“And the heart,” he added. “As he so eloquently talked about, (he was) just incredible in every level.

“The way he attacked it. The way he went about his business. The way he attacked the training environment. The way he attacked practices, games. The way he brought others along with him. He was infectious at the highest level.”

