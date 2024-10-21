49ers hold Chiefs QB Mahomes to lowest passer rating of his career

The 49ers' defense, overall, played well against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Week 7 Super Bowl LVIII rematch.

However, San Francisco ultimately was unable to stop Mahomes and the Kansas City offense when it mattered most, resulting in an ugly 28-18 loss on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Mahomes completed 16 of 27 pass attempts (59 percent) for 154 passing yards with zero touchdown passes and two interceptions while rushing five times for 39 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Mahomes' 44.4 passer rating on Sunday, according to the 49ers' postgame notes, was his worst in any game -- regular season and postseason -- throughout his eight-year NFL career (previous career low was 57.3 against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 5, 2021) and the lowest by an opposing quarterback against San Francisco's defense in five years.

Despite his struggles, Mahomes came up big when the Chiefs needed him most, allowing Kansas City's offense to take advantage of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's mistakes.

Purdy's day wasn't much better. The third-year 49ers quarterback completed 17 of 31 pass attempts (54 percent) for 212 passing yards and three interceptions while rushing eight times for 27 yards and two scores on the ground.

While the 49ers' defense played well on Sunday, recording two takeaways and forcing an early turnover on downs, Purdy and the 49ers' offense couldn't do much with their opportunities.

Meanwhile, Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense did just enough.

