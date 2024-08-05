How Sorensen believes 49ers' defense can fix third-down struggles

The 49ers' defense fell short of expectations during the 2023 NFL season, and one area that was lacking was the unit's efforts on third down.

After allowing opposing teams to convert on third down 42.5 percent of the time last season, new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen pinpointed how Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and Co. can improve.

"I think there's a few things," Sorensen told reporters Sunday after training camp practice. "A lot of times it's just execution, harping on the details, being really detail oriented with how we rush, how we cover. Just those two things tied together.

"It's always so much of these things are so close and so minuscule, that if we just continue to stay consistent with how tight can we be with our details, that extra half a step is a win or a loss on that play."

After experiencing a drop-off under ex-49ers DC Steve Wilks, who was fired at the 2023 campaign's conclusion after one season, the 49ers certainly expect a resurgence with the in-house hire Sorensen -- especially after bringing in former Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley as an assistant.

Last year's 42.5 percent opponent third-down conversion rate by San Francisco was sixth-worst in the NFL, and a team that used to rely on its high-powered defense was fueled by its offense instead. But struggles aside, it goes without saying that San Francisco's defense still was one of the league's best, helping propel the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII.

With a revamped defensive line, new schematic looks from Sorensen and Staley, and Deommodore Lenoir's recent ascension alongside Charvarius Ward, 2024 could look much better for the vaunted group.

And, as Sorensen said, it's all about execution.

