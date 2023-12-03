Report: Sirianni showed Eagles videos of 49ers' trash talk as motivation

Sunday's 49ers-Eagles showdown has no shortage of storylines, including the fallout from Deebo Samuel's comments after San Francisco's NFC Championship game loss in Philadelphia last season.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni used Samuel and other 49ers' trash talk about his team as a motivational tool ahead of the epic Week 13 rematch, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Glazer reported that Sirianni showed videos of 49ers players commenting on the Eagles and directed his players to "take it personally" ahead of Sunday's game.

Among the comments made by San Francisco's players was Samuel calling Eagles cornerback James Bradbery "trash" in February, and the 49ers star reiterated Monday that he had no regrets about it.

"I don't regret nothing I said," Samuel told reporters.

Samuel's original comments about Bradberry came during an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, when the 49ers All-Pro was asked where the holes in the Eagles' defense resided.

The 49ers All-Pro also told Adam Schein on "Mad Dog Sports Radio" during Super Bowl LVII week that the NFC Championship Game wouldn't have been close if Brock Purdy had stayed healthy.

"So the [Eagles] offense wasn't doing anything, nothing," Samuel said. "Our defense was doing what they were supposed to, and I feel like if Brock was in at quarterback and how our offense moves, I don't think it would have been close, if that makes sense."

After months of build-up, Samuel and the 49ers finally can back up their talk in a game they've had circled since the NFL released the schedule in May.

