49ers' Samuel doesn't regret calling Eagles' Bradberry ‘trash'

SANTA CLARA — Deebo Samuel rarely minces words and he made no exception Monday.

“I don’t regret nothing I said,” Samuel said Monday in regards to some less-than-flattering words about Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, specifically referring to him as “trash” following the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to Philadelphia in January.

Deebo doesn't regret any of his comments about the Eagles 👀 pic.twitter.com/JyfnPihm3b — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 27, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The quote about Bradberry was said on the “I Am Athlete" podcast in February when Samuel spoke to LeSean McCoy, Brandon Marshall and Adam "Pacman" Jones. The panel asked where the the “holes” were in the Eagles defense and Samuel shared his thoughts

“Where are the holes?” Samuel said. “The back end. The D-line makes both of them All-Pros. Besides [Darius] Slay, I respect Slay. Did you see the play Brandon [Aiyuk] had? The second play of the game when Purdy got hurt? The separation, it’s just…”

Shady McCoy: "What about James Bradberry?"⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Deebo Samuel: "Trash!"⁣⁣

⁣⁣@19problemz had A LOT to say ahead of #SuperBowl LVII 😲 #FlyEaglesFly⁣

⁣⁣

Watch & Subscribe for the full interview: https://t.co/fSQVphh4ME pic.twitter.com/NLXTApwmU4 — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) February 12, 2023

A few days later, in the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Bradberry was called for a crucial holding penalty that changed the course of the game, prompting Samuel again to speak out on social media about the cornerback.

Samuel again will face off against Slay and Bradbury on Sunday, but the wide receiver has taken the emotion out of the game.

“I don’t have any feelings right now, just see how it goes,” Samuel said. “It’s not about revenge. It’s another game on the schedule and we’re going to treat it like any other game.”

Samuel said that he watched the Eagles' overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and believes that their Week 13 opponent is playing tough, winning football. But needless to say, Samuel is excited for Sunday’s rematch.

The 49ers held a shorter walk-through practice on Monday before resuming their regular work week on Wednesday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast