Bosa, 49ers preparing for ‘better' Vikings team after beating Jets

Do the 49ers face a bigger test in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings than they did in Week 1 on "Monday Night Football" against the New York Jets?

Nick Bosa believes so.

In speaking to reporters on Wednesday in the 49ers locker room, Bosa discussed San Francisco's preparation for Minnesota, which he believes is a better team than the Jets.

“This week I think we’re playing a better team. They’re playing better football it looks like… We’re going to have to be better in our techniques. We got away with some things last week, so we have to hone in and not pat ourselves on the back.”



The Jets, led by future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, widely are regarded as one of the best NFL teams and boast a loaded roster with an abundance of talent on offense and defense.

Minnesota, now led by former 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold, was viewed as one of the league's middle-to-lower-tier teams heading into the 2024 season. However, after the Vikings' dominant 28-6 win over the New York Giants in Week 1, maybe NFL evaluators were wrong about Minnesota.

We will find out on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

