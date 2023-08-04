Why Bosa's $40K-per-day holdout fines can be rescinded by 49ers

Nick Bosa is due for a massive payday soon, but until then, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year won't take the field with the 49ers this summer.

As the sides continue to negotiate a long-term contract extension, the defensive star is being slapped with hefty fines each day for not reporting to 49ers training camp. But Bosa most likely will not have to pay them.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported Monday that, because Bosa is on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, he is fined $40,000 each day he skips camp. Those fines -- which now total $440,000 after Bosa has missed 11 days of camp -- can be waived after the sides agree to a new deal as expected.

This is the seventh day of the Nick Bosa-49ers contract impasse. He is under contract on the fifth-year option. And he is subject to daily fines of up to $40K per day. However, the club can (and will) waive those fines when a long-term deal is agreed upon. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 31, 2023

Bosa's situation stands in stark contrast to Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, both of whom also are skipping camp while seeking new contracts. Martin and Jones are not on rookie deals, though, so their incurred fines cannot be rescinded, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing a source.

This could give Bosa more leverage and time to stay away from the team until he's fully satisfied with the money offered.

But the 49ers are unfazed about a deal being done, as general manager John Lynch said earlier this week.

"I remain confident that we'll come to an agreement, get things taken care of so we have one of our best players, one of the best teammates," Lynch told reporters Monday. "We miss him and look forward to the day he’s coming back."

Bosa, 25, is scheduled to enter the final year of his original contract after the 49ers picked up the fifth-year option. The "sackarooni" king had a career-best 18.5 sacks last season and is set to become the highest-paid player in 49ers history, as well as the NFL's top-paid edge rusher.

When that will happen, however, remains in question.

