Report: No team close to A's steep Miller trade asking price

Athletics closer Mason Miller already is drawing trade interest from multiple MLB teams after an impressive start to the 2024 MLB season.

Other MLB franchises have been calling the A's to inquire about Miller’s trade availability, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday, citing a team source.

According to Rosenthal's source, Oakland’s asking price for the hard-throwing righty currently is too steep, with no team willing to part with the young MLB players or prospects required to make a trade happen.

Oakland is off to a surprising 18-21 start, fueled in part by Miller and the A’s impressive bullpen.

Miller has been stellar for the A’s so far this season, going 8-for-8 in save opportunities and leading MLB in fastball velocity, averaging 100.8 MPH. Given Miller’s $740,000 salary this season and four more years of team control, many teams will be interested in adding the flamethrower to their bullpens, especially as the season progresses.

The 25-year-old has had his share of injury issues, as he missed four months last season due to a UCL sprain in his right elbow.

Given the durability concerns of current MLB pitchers, trading for the hardest-throwing reliever in the league could be a dicey proposition for any team willing to part with assets.

For now, the A’s are fielding plenty of phone calls from around the league but nothing has come close to materializing.