How Pearsall envisions thriving in Shanahan's 49ers offense

Ricky Pearsall, the sixth wide receiver taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, believes he's the exact type of player who will fit 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme perfectly.

Shanahan uses motion to create matchups his players can take advantage of, and that's music to Pearsall's ears.

"My versatility is going to help me," Pearsall said on 95.7 The Game's "Morning Roast" on Wednesday. "I think being able to play different positions and moving me around is going to help me, give me different opportunities. And obviously Coach Shanahan likes to put a lot of guys in motion across the field, create matchups, create different looks, so I feel like I'm a guy who can do that."

Taken No. 31 overall by the 49ers, Pearsall joins a wide receiver group featuring Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, as well as tight end George Kittle.

A lot of Shanahan's offense is predicated on timing and being in the right spots when quarterback Brock Purdy drops back to pass.

"Morning Roast" hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky asked Pearsall about what separates him from other wide receivers.

"Just my route-running understanding," Pearsall said. "I really understand where to be at, I'm very consistent and disciplined and the spots that I'm at. The quarterback will never be guessing where I'm at. It's going to be a consistent spot. And then just my fluidity in the route-running.

"Especially in defenses now, there's a lot of disguise coverages and moving pieces, so being able to run routes with your eyes up and seeing moving pieces and understanding on the go why everything is happening so fast, I think I do a good job of that. And then just how detailed I am with my route-running and the quality of it and how serious to take this on and off the field really."

Pearsall will have his first chance to show off his route-running ability when he reports for the 49ers' rookie minicamp on Thursday, May 9, with their first practice coming the following day in Santa Clara.

