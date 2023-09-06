Where Bosa's 49ers contract extension ranks among NFL players in AAV

The 49ers made reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa a very rich man on Wednesday.

Bosa agreed to a massive five-year, $170 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

Largest Overall Contract in NFL History



QB: P. Mahomes, $450M

RB: E. Elliott, $90M

WR: D Adams, $140M

TE: G. Kittle, $75M

OL: T. Williams, $138M

DL: A. Donald, $135M

EDGE: N. Bosa, $170M

ILB: R. Smith, $100M

CB: D. Ward, $100.5M

S: L. Collins, $84M

K: Y. Koo, $24.2M

P: T.… — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 6, 2023

Where does the star pass rusher's average annual value of $34 million per season rank among the highest-paid players overall?

Bosa is the highest-paid non-quarterback and the 15th highest-paid player overall behind 14 quarterbacks.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has the highest AAV at $52.5 million per season, followed by Baltimore's Lamar Jackson ($52M), Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts ($51M), Denver's Russell Wilson ($48.5M) and Arizona's Kyler Murray ($46.1M).

Cleveland's Deshaun Watson ($46M), Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes ($45M), Buffalo's Josh Allen ($43M), Dallas' Dak Prescott ($40M), Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford ($40M), New York Giants QB Daniel Jones ($40M), New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers ($37.5M), New Orleans' Derek Carr ($37.5M) and Minnesota's Kirk Cousins ($35M) round out the 14 highest AAVs ahead of Bosa.

The other five players in the Top 20 behind Bosa are Detroit QB Jared Goff ($33.5M), Los Angeles defensive tackle Aaron Donald ($31.6M), Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill ($30M), Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill ($29.5M) and Pittsburgh outside linebacker T.J. Watt ($28M).

Bosa's game-breaking talent has propelled the 49ers' defense to new heights since his rookie 2019 season and the team rewarded him handsomely.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast