Where Bosa's 49ers contract extension ranks among NFL players in AAV

The 49ers made reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa a very rich man on Wednesday.
Bosa agreed to a massive five-year, $170 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.
Where does the star pass rusher's average annual value of $34 million per season rank among the highest-paid players overall?
Bosa is the highest-paid non-quarterback and the 15th highest-paid player overall behind 14 quarterbacks.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has the highest AAV at $52.5 million per season, followed by Baltimore's Lamar Jackson ($52M), Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts ($51M), Denver's Russell Wilson ($48.5M) and Arizona's Kyler Murray ($46.1M).
Cleveland's Deshaun Watson ($46M), Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes ($45M), Buffalo's Josh Allen ($43M), Dallas' Dak Prescott ($40M), Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford ($40M), New York Giants QB Daniel Jones ($40M), New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers ($37.5M), New Orleans' Derek Carr ($37.5M) and Minnesota's Kirk Cousins ($35M) round out the 14 highest AAVs ahead of Bosa.
The other five players in the Top 20 behind Bosa are Detroit QB Jared Goff ($33.5M), Los Angeles defensive tackle Aaron Donald ($31.6M), Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill ($30M), Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill ($29.5M) and Pittsburgh outside linebacker T.J. Watt ($28M).
Bosa's game-breaking talent has propelled the 49ers' defense to new heights since his rookie 2019 season and the team rewarded him handsomely.