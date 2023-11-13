Watch Bosa, Young share heartfelt moment during 49ers' win vs. Jaguars

Perhaps nobody was more excited about the 49ers' acquisition of Chase Young than his former college teammate Nick Bosa.

During San Francisco's 34-3 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium, NFL Films captured a heartwarming moment between the recently reunited Ohio State stars where Bosa expressed his joy about lining up on the same defensive line as Young again.

“It’s good to have you.”



This moment between Bosa and Chase 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lDriD4Hl3B — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 13, 2023

Bosa and Young spent two seasons together at Ohio State before being selected as the No. 2 overall pick in back-to-back years in the 2019 and 2020 NFL Drafts.

The dynamic duo wasted no time picking up where they left off, combining for two sacks and a forced fumble as the 49ers' defense walloped the Jaguars' offense on Sunday.

After the game, Young shared what it felt like to be playing alongside his former teammate again, praising Bosa for the guidance he has provided dating back to their days in college.

"It felt good," Young said. "Nick has always been a big brother to me. He has always opened that door, just for anything that I need from his way. It's always been there. It's crazy that we are together."

Young also elaborated on how the energy from the 49ers' defensive line has reinvigorated him and provided a spark he was not used to.

"So much fun," Young said following Sunday's win over Jacksonville. "Coming in, everyone is going to eat out there. We really work together. We can do something special. It's different and something that I'm not used to. The whole team brings that energy, and I love to be a part of it."

While it's fun to envision the Buckeye duo terrorizing opposing quarterbacks together for years to come, Young's impending free agency does complicate the 49ers' chances of securing his services beyond this season.



That's of no concern to Young or Bosa now, however, as both have their sights set on the present, with a chance to ignite the 49ers' run at the sixth Lombardi Trophy that has eluded this franchise for nearly thirty years.

