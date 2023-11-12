Young, Bosa reunion felt like old times for new 49ers teammates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even before kickoff of the 49ers' 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chase Young was impressed with the energy he felt from his new teammates.

Young was at the front of the club’s traditional procession to the field with the giant boombox, and the All-Pro pass rusher explained it was because of the warm welcome he received upon his arrival in Santa Clara.

“Man, since day one,” Young said after the game. “I thank all the guys daily for just welcoming me to the crew. Excited to be here.”

One face in particular that has helped Young’s transition is his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa. The two pass rushers split a sack of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, reaching him at the same time. Bosa also forced and recovered the football for a turnover on the play.

“It felt good,” Young said of reuniting with Bosa on the field. “Nick has always been a big brother to me. He has always opened that door, just for anything that I need from his way. It’s always been there. It’s crazy that we are together.”

Young even recalled the last quarterback takedown the two shared as Buckeyes. Bosa, however, received credit for the sack which Young jokingly described as being “stolen” from him.

Young’s half-sack was a portion of the five total takedowns the defense racked up on the day. Bosa (1.5), Arik Armstead (0.5), Clelin Ferrell, (1.0) and Javon Hargrave (1.5) all got into the mix, rushing much more efficiently as a group.

After the game, Hargrave shared that he could feel the difference with Young and Bosa opposite of each other on the line.

“He’s a great talent and wins real quick,” Hargrave said. “It opens things up for other guys, all of us. We rushed as a group today. He knows what he’s doing. He’s a veteran in the league and brings a lot to it.”

Young is enjoying his new team, the speed of the group on the line, and the camaraderie of the locker room. The 24-year-old still is adjusting to the positive environment and is excited to keep the ball rolling into the postseason.

“So much fun,” Young said. “Coming in, everyone is going to eat out there. We really work together. We can do something special. It’s different and something that I’m not used to. The whole team brings that energy and I love to be a part of it.”

The 49ers will travel back to California and hold meetings on Monday before taking a day off. Young is so reenergized by his new surroundings that he is looking forward to going to work more than in the past.

“You just want to go into the building,” Young said with a huge smile.