Report: 49ers talked Aiyuk trade with several teams; nothing finalized

Brandon Aiyuk isn't going anywhere ... yet.

Shortly after rumors of the 49ers trading Aiyuk to the Steelers swirled on social media Monday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported, citing sources, that San Francisco does not have a trade in place to deal the All-Pro receiver to Pittsburgh or anywhere else despite having recent conversations with teams.

Sources: There is currently no trade in place for All-Pro WR Brandon Aiyuk to the #Steelers.



I’m told the #49ers have had discussions in recent days regarding a potential Aiyuk trade with several teams, but as of this post -- nothing is finalized. pic.twitter.com/1yVcANp1LR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 5, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported a short time later that "multiple unspecified teams" have been given permission to talk to Aiyuk's agent about a possible contract extension, which could help facilitate a trade.

While NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco believes there is an increased likelihood Aiyuk is traded, it does not appear anything is close as the star receiver and the 49ers continue negotiating a contract extension.

Aiyuk previously requested a trade from San Francisco on July 16 before reporting to training camp, where he has watched nearly every practice from the sidelines and even has participated in team meetings behind the scenes.

It remains to be seen when -- or if -- Aiyuk and the 49ers will work out a deal, but as of right now a trade does not appear imminent.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast