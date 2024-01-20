Former NFL QB Warner doesn't understand Purdy criticism

Since emerging as the 49ers starting quarterback last season, Brock Purdy continues to prove the naysayers wrong.

Not with his words, though, but with his play on the field -- and he has the stats to back him up. Still, it isn't enough for some who have labeled the 24-year-old as a "game manager" or "system" quarterback.

Like those close to Purdy, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner doesn't understand the criticism.

As I continue to prepare for Divisional Games - the stats continue to state how impressive @brockpurdy13 has played this year… which completely backs up what the tape says, yet I continue to see ppl take shots at him, just don’t get it… Just keep ballin until the recognize! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 20, 2024

Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, helped lead San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game last season before sustaining a UCL injury that required surgery in the offseason. In 2023, he picked up right where he left off as the 49ers (12-5) secured the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed and are two wins away from Super Bowl LVIII.

And if anyone knows a Cinderella NFL story, it's Warner. He went from an undrafted rookie to a two-time NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback after an impressive 12-year career. He hung up his cleats in 2010, and more than a decade later, is seeing a similar story being written in the Bay.

Purdy has produced record-breaking numbers since taking over the 49ers' offense in Week 13 of the 2022 season. This season, Purdy led the league with 9.6 yards per attempt, 13.9 yards per completion, a 7-percent touchdown ratio and a 113.0 passer rating. With a 17-4 regular-season record as a starter, the Iowa State product's only focus now is improving his 2-1 postseason record.

While the numbers, stats and records certainly are impressive, it's Purdy's mindset that stands out above all.

And even though the young signal-caller doesn't pay much attention to the outside noise, he's had several former and current players, such as his teammate and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, publicly come to his defense. Now, we can add Warner to that list.

