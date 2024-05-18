How Matos made MLB history in Giants' blowout win over Rockies

Luis Matos is having the week of his life.

The 22-year-old outfielder made MLB history in the Giants' 14-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Oracle Park, becoming the youngest player ever to record at least five RBI in back-to-back games since it became an official stat in 1920.

Luis Matos of the @SFGiants is the youngest MLB player to have back-to-back 5-RBI games (since RBI became an official stat in 1920). pic.twitter.com/sseNm2B7D6 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 18, 2024

Matos got things started right away on Saturday, giving San Francisco an early lead after launching a three-run home run into the left-field bleachers.

LUIS MATOS ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mjiB21bafZ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 18, 2024

Matos finished Saturday's win with six RBI, going 3-for-5 with a homer and a double. This came on the heels of an outstanding performance in the Giants' 10-5 win on Friday night, where Matos drove in five runs while recording three hits.

That wasn't the only remarkable feat Matos recorded during his unforgettable weekend, as he also became the only player in MLB history to log back-to-back games of driving in at least five baserunners without an RBI credited to a player for driving himself in on a home run.

Since RBI became an official stat in 1920, only one MLB player (of any age) has driven in at least 5 baserunners in back-to-back games (excluding the RBI credited to a player for driving in himself on a homer).



That one player is the @SFGiants' Luis Matos the last 2 days. pic.twitter.com/7Fw7gP2cqZ — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 19, 2024

With the unfortunate news of Jung Hoo Lee's season-ending surgery dampening the mood earlier this week, Matos' hot-streak has given the Giants and their fans a much-needed morale boost.

In Lee's absence, Matos already has put a firm grip the Giants' starting center field job, giving the franchise optimism for not only the present, but also the long-term outlook of having the 22-year-old star in the outfield for years to come.

Matos has recorded 17 RBI in just seven games this season, and figures to have plenty of more opportunities to continue etching himself in the history books moving forward.

