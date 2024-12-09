How 49ers' Week 14 win over Bears impacts NFC playoff picture

Welcome to the wild, wild West. The 49ers kept their very slim playoff hopes alive ... for now.

With a 38-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco ended its three-game skid and improved to 6-7 with four regular-season games remaining.

San Francisco's playoff probability went from nine to eight percent. Again -- the wild, wild West.

The NFC West's first-place Seattle Seahawks (8-5) defeated the Arizona Cardinals (6-7), and the Los Angeles Rams (7-6) handled business against the Buffalo Bills (10-3) in a nail-biter.

San Francisco remains in last place in the division.

The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles have clinched a playoff spot, while the New York Giants officially have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Here is where the NFC playoff picture stands following Week 14's afternoon slate of games.

NFC playoff standings:

1. Detroit Lions (12-1) -- Clinched playoff spot

2. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) -- Clinched playoff spot

3. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)

5. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)

6. Green Bay Packers (9-4)

7. Washington Commanders (8-5)

8. Los Angeles Rams (7-6)

9. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

10. Arizona Cardinals (6-7)

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-7)

12. New Orleans Saints (5-8)

13. Dallas Cowboys (5-8)

14. Chicago Bears (4-9)

15. Carolina Panthers (3-10)

16. New York Giants (2-11) -- Eliminated from playoff contention

