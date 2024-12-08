49ers vs. Bears as it happened: Reaction, analysis of SF's 38-13 win

What to Know The 49ers improved to 6-7 with a 38-13 win over the Bears, who fell to 4-9 this season. San Francisco has a nine percent chance to make the NFC playoffs, per NFL.com.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo made his first NFL start and he didn't disappoint, rushing for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He also caught two passes for 50 yards.

George Kittle had a monster game, catching six passes for 151 yards. He became the 13th tight end in NFL history to surpass 500 career receptions and 7,000 career receiving yards.

Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 20 of 25 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. He wasn't intercepted.

Wide receiving Jauan Jennings caught both touchdown passes from Purdy, finishing with 90 yards on seven receptions.

The 49ers defense recorded seven sacks of Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. Yetur Gross-Matos had three Leonard Floyd had two and Maliek Collins had one.

Read below for all the game highlights, news, analysis and postgame press conferences from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara: