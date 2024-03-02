Luke McCaffrey beats brother CMC's 40-yard dash time at combine

Speed runs in the McCaffrey family, as made evident Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

NFL draft prospect Luke McCaffrey, brother to 49ers running back Christian, proved he has wheels, too, when the wide receiver out of Rice University finished one-hundredth of a second faster than his older sibling did back in 2017.

Luke edged Christian with a 4.47 40-yard dash seven years after Christian ran a 4.48.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

And like any good big brother, Christian shared his excitement about Luke besting him on social media.

Luke confirmed he has met with the 49ers a couple of times, both at the combine and at the Senior Bowl. Currently projected as a Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, his brother Christian -- as well as the rest of the McCaffreys who have made an impact in the league -- have served as his biggest inspirations.

“It’s shaped me in every possible way,” McCaffrey told reporters at the combine of having an athletically successful family, which includes father Ed, who won a Super Bowl with the 49ers in 1995.

“I have a quote that I love ‘They are the biggest blessing I’ve ever had that I never earned,’ because I didn’t do anything to earn having those role models in my life. I was blessed with it."

While it remains to be seen whether or not Luke will join his brother Christian in the Bay once the draft comes and goes, whichever team selects the wideout is picking a player with a championship pedigree.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast