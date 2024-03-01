How CMC influences youngest brother, draft prospect Luke

INDIANAPOLIS — Luke McCaffrey, the youngest brother of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, confirmed he met with San Francisco while at the NFL Scouting Combine as well as at the Senior Bowl, two weeks prior.

“I’ve met with them and it’s cool to have a lot of relationships with people I knew growing up through watching my dad,” Luke said. “Not personally knew, but at least had some sort of knowledge, watched them as they played, so it’s a been cool experience to bet able to see that now.”

Luke’s father is three-time Super Bowl Champion Ed McCaffrey, who played for the 49ers in 1994 when he won his first Super Bowl. Ed won two subsequent Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos in 1997 and 1998. His mother Lisa was a track and soccer star at Stanford.

Luke is hoping to join Christian in the NFL, but the reigning Offensive Player of the Year is not the only McCaffrey currently employed by the league. Max, the eldest of the four brothers currently is an offensive assistant with the Miami Dolphins and spent three seasons as a wide receiver in the NFL, including time with the 49ers.

Dylan McCaffrey is the second youngest of the four brothers and was a quarterback at Michigan and Northern Colorado.

“It’s shaped me in every possible way,” McCaffrey said of having an athletically successful family. “I have a quote that I love ‘They are the biggest blessing I’ve ever had that I never earned,’ because I didn’t do anything to earn having those role models in my life. I was blessed with it.

“I was blessed to have my heroes as my three brothers, as my mom and my dad. To kind of have this people and influences in your life, especially at an early age, as you grow up, it’s been nothing but a blessing and it shaped me in so many different ways.”

Luke would not speculate which NFL team might draft him, or what round he will be selected in and added that wherever he ends up it would be a positive opportunity. Of course, he would love to join one of his brother’s teams.

“I don’t know,” Luke said. “Both of them would be awesome. There are a lot of cool storylines when it comes to the game of football. I’m just going to be excited to be playing football because a lot of people don’t get that opportunity as you grow up. I’ll be happy wherever I am.”

Luke is projected to be third-day selection in the 2024 NFL Draft but his draft stock could go up with an outstanding performance in Indianapolis.

