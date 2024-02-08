Why Kuechly believes Warner, Greenlaw are ‘perfect' 49ers duo

Who better to praise your abilities as a linebacker duo than retired All-Pro Luke Kuechly?

Speaking to Brad Graham of TheSFNiners at Super Bowl Radio Row in Las Vegas, the seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker had nothing but good things to say about the 49ers' star inside linebacker duo, led by Fred Warner, who is coming off a career-high regular season.

“I think Fred is good at a lot of things,” Kuechly told Graham. “He’s really good at a lot of things. I think his ability to process and go is what really makes him really good. He sees stuff, he believes and he goes.

“And he knows where he’s supposed to be. I think that there are a lot of guys that see stuff, they kind of have an idea of where to be. But Fred sees it, he goes and that’s how he’s able to make plays behind the line of scrimmage.”

Like Warner, Kuechly, 32, once was under the tutelage of 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who assumed three distinct coaching roles during his six seasons (2012-2017) with Kuechly at the Carolina Panthers.

To Kuechly, Wilks’ defensive system allows his players to flourish, especially the inside linebackers.

Insert Dre Greenlaw, who complements Warner as an ideal inside linebacker partner in San Francisco, according to Kuechly.

“Steve Wilks is my guy and that defense, that defense for inside linebackers is fantastic,” Keuchly added. “Fred is perfect, but you can’t talk about Fred without Dre. They have a tandem of dudes that are really good.”

Throughout the 2023 regular season, Greenlaw and Warner combined for a total of 252 tackles, cementing their place as one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL.

In the 49ers' divisional-round playoff win over the Green Bay Packers , Greenlaw’s defensive play was instrumental in earning the Red and Gold a victory, making playoff noise by tallying two major interceptions.

“He reminds me a lot of Thomas,” Keuchly said. “Thomas Davis. Just physical, edge, attitude, toughness, but a really smart football player. Him and Fred are perfect for each other. It seems there’s a ton of space on the field, and then the ball gets snapped, and then those guys are just swarming people.

“I love good linebacker play, and they fit the mold.”

