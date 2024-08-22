49ers re-sign veteran tight end Thomas to one-year contract

The 49ers brought back a familiar face, re-signing veteran tight end Logan Thomas to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

The 49ers have re-signed TE Logan Thomas to a one-year deal.



The team also waived/injured S Tayler Hawkins. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 22, 2024

Thomas previously signed a one-year contract with San Francisco in June, before being released by the 49ers earlier this month in the middle of training camp.

The eight-year NFL veteran spent the last four seasons with the Washington Commanders, recording 55 receptions for 496 yards and four touchdowns during his 2023 campaign.

Thomas, who entered the league as a quarterback after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2014 NFL Draft, made the transition to tight end with the Buffalo Bills in 2017. His best season came with Washington during the 2020 season, when Thomas recorded career highs in receptions (72), receiving yards (670) and touchdowns (six).

With plenty of uncertainty behind No. 1 tight end George Kittle on San Francisco's depth chart, Thomas' return gives the 49ers another experienced option as roster cutdown day approaches.

