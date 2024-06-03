49ers sign TE Thomas to one-year free-agent contract

George Kittle and the 49ers' tight end room are getting a boost.

The 49ers announced Tuesday that they signed veteran tight end Logan Thomas to a one-year, free-agent contract.

To make room for Thomas, San Francisco waived defensive lineman Raymond Johnson III.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Monday, citing a source, that the 49ers and Thomas were working to finalize a deal.

The #49ers are working to finalize a deal with veteran TE Logan Thomas, source says. After a 55-catch season with the #Commanders in 2023, Thomas returns to the NFC West, where he began his career as a QB for the #AZCardinals. pic.twitter.com/Lj43KXWbOf — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 3, 2024

Thomas is an eight-year NFL veteran, who returns to the NFC West where the Arizona Cardinals selected him as a quarterback in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

At the age of 26, Thomas converted from quarterback to tight end, having stints with the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions before finding his stride with the Washington Commanders.

The 32-year-old had 55 receptions for 496 yards and four touchdowns for the Commanders during the 2023 NFL season across 16 regular-season appearances.

Thomas spent the past four seasons with Washington, including a career year in 2020 where the veteran tight end recorded 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns.

The 32-year-old joins Kittle in a 49ers tight end room that looks drastically different than last season following the free-agency departures of Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley. Thomas will look to make an impact any way he can as San Francisco pursues its sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

