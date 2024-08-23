49ers vs. Raiders live updates: Latest score, highlights from preseason finale

What to know The 49ers will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday night in an NFL preseason finale that for many players will be their last chance to prove they belong on the 53-man roster. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.

Veteran left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will not play because of prolonged contract holdouts that now have reached San Francisco's last preseason game.

Fans in the Bay Area can watch the 49ers-Raiders game on KPIX or KRON, and listen to it on KGO 810 AM and 107.7 The Bone FM. Fans outside the Bay Area can watch on NFL Network.

Follow our live blog below for the latest score updates, game highlights, news and analysis from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas: