How 49ers QB Purdy looked in preseason finale vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS — Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense showed a bit more chemistry in San Francisco's third preseason game on Friday, but it definitely wasn’t perfect.

Most of the first team was on the field for three series against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium and put together some highlight-worthy plays and others they would prefer to have back. Purdy had George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and J.P. Mason at his disposal after all three sat out the preseason win over the New Orleans Saints.

Purdy began his first drive with a 25-yard dart to Samuel, followed by a 15-yard completion to Kittle. Then, the drive stalled out after Mason was tackled for a five-yard loss, which was followed by two Purdy incompletions — one to Mason and another to Kittle on a pass behind the tight end.

The 49ers' second drive was reminiscent of the 2023 season when it appeared that Purdy and Co. could not be stopped. The 12-play, 85-yard drive involved more of the offense with completions to tight end Jake Tonges and Kittle as well as runs by Mason and rookie running back Isaac Guerendo, who just returned to the practice field this week.

Purdy also showed off his own ability to avoid defenders with a 14-yard run to keep the drive alive. Mason capped off the series with a four-yard touchdown run and when the second-year back returned to the sidelines, running backs coach Bobby Turner gave Mason a pat on the back and a “good job.”

Purdy's third and final drive started off well with a 15-yard pass to Chris Conley, followed by a five-yard completion to Samuel before a few runs by Mason resulted in a Purdy sack. The third-year quarterback's ill-advised pass to Samuel was tipped in the air and intercepted by Raiders safety Chris Smith II and returned 31 yards.

Overall, the 49ers' offense looked much more in sync than it did last week, but there still is much to work on before their Week 1 matchup with the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football." Purdy finished the game completing 9 of 16 pass attempts for 96 passing yards and one interception with a 63.2 rating.

Missing from the lineup were fullback Kyle Juszczyk (veteran rest), running back Christian McCaffrey (calf), wide receivers Jauan Jennings (oblique), Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams, who all are key contributors to the offense. Their returns will help the group return to the well-oiled machine that fans have seen from the group in the past.

One positive development was the success of the rushing attack by the running backs, even with a few offensive linemen out of the game. The starting line on Friday night included: Jaylon Moore at left tackle, Nick Zakelj at left guard, Jack Brendel at center, Dominick Puni at right guard and Colton McKivitz at right tackle.

With a few more weeks of practice and a full complement of offensive players on the field, the 49ers have the potential to be as good as they have been in the past.

