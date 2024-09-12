Floyd's ‘motor' bringing early returns to 49ers' D-line

SANTA CLARA -- The addition of Leonard Floyd to the 49ers' defensive line is bringing early rewards that already have been felt on the field.

Coach Kyle Shanahan is impressed by the nine-year veteran’s energy during games and practice alike.

“Yeah, his motor’s been, he’s like that every day in practice,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “Especially for a guy like whatever year it is, 10th or something. To be able to go that hard in practice every day, I don’t get how he can keep it up.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Shanahan was tipped off about the pass rusher’s effort by 49ers assistant head coach for the defense Brandon Staley, who worked with Floyd with both the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams.

“You could always see it on tape; he’s got such a good motor on tape,” Shanahan said. “He knows no other way. He loves playing football, he keeps it very simple, he likes to come out there every day. He goes hard as he can.

“In the games, he just cut it loose and he kind of took over in that way, and I think he’s a real inspiring guy to watch.”

Floyd’s effort also has been noticed by Nick Bosa, who is excited for the potential of this season’s defensive line room. While the star pass rusher shared that the group will not rest on their laurels from their win over the New York Jets in Week 1, the All-Pro likes what he has seen from his new teammate Floyd thus far.

“It was awesome,” Bosa said of Floyd’s performance against the Jets. “He was winning a lot, causing a lot havoc. He had a couple good plays in the run. I think our effort was pretty damn good against the Jets, even from the first play on.

“Sometimes it takes a little time early in the season because game speed is different and game wind is different, but I think we were flying around and Floyd is no exception."

Floyd has been an eager pupil of defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, often seen working one-on-one and doing extra reps to work on his technique. The former first-round pick (No. 9 in the 2016 NFL Draft) has been enjoying his new team.

“It’s been great,” Floyd told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I just came in and bought in to the playing style and the coaching style and just been coming in and working hard every day. I feel like OTAs and training camp helped me a lot to be ready for the season. I’ve been working hard.”

The defense was on the field for 51 total plays on Monday night, and the rotation on the line had Floyd on the field for 34, or 67 percent. Bosa led the group with 48 plays, followed by Maliek Collins (37), Javon Hargrave (32), Kevin Givens (18), Jordan Elliott (15), Sam Okuayinonu (14) and Robert Beal (6).

The group has a bigger challenge in Week 2 facing a Minnesota Vikings offensive line that is led by left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Kick off is Sunday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. PT.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast