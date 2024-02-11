Lady Gaga arrives at Super Bowl in 49ers jacket, Montana jersey

Kansas City and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom have Taylor Swift, but the 49ers Faithful have Lady Gaga.

The pop icon showed up to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday rocking a sparkly 49ers jacket over a No. 16 Joe Montana Jersey -- a true mark of the Faithful.

Lady Gaga repping the Niners 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Alli4IYrJm — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 11, 2024

Gaga certainly was rocking her Poker Face as she entered the stadium, where the 49ers and Chiefs are embroiled in a rematch of their Super Bowl LIV clash.

San Francisco can use all the star power it can get as it takes on Patrick Mahomes and Co., and hopefully for the 49ers, Gaga's presence will help them Just Dance their way to a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.