Shanahan jokingly tabs Lynch as 49ers' potential safety solution

The 49ers are thin at a couple of positions on defense, and desperate times might call for desperate measures.

Rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who is filling in for All-Pro Talanofa Hufanga after the veteran tore his ACL in Week 11, suffered a knee sprain in San Francisco's 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

In speaking to reporters after practice on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the severity of Brown's injury and proceeded to answer rapid-fire questions about the defense's depth at the position, which could include one unsuspecting candidate.

Does John Lynch have a helmet and pads handy? 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/TCufgxz6bb — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 27, 2023

Question: With Ji’Ayir, is there concern that it's long-term?

Shanahan: There's concern. We're not ruling him out this week, but there's concern. That’s why he can't go today.

Q: What are your options at safety if Ji’Ayir can’t go?

KS: Well, we've got someone on practice squad. We've moved other positions there, a nickel and corner, to have some depth there. We've got some options.

Q: Is CB Isaiah Oliver a possibility?

KS: Yeah, Oliver's a possibility.

Q: Is S Logan Ryan a possibility?

KS: Anybody who says they're a corner or safety is a possibility. If those guys go down, then I would say a linebacker is a possibility. [General manager John] Lynch will be after that.

Grab a helmet, John. The team needs you.

Although Lynch hasn't played in an NFL game since 2007, there's no doubt the Hall of Famer still knows his way around a defensive backfield.

Throughout his 15-year career, Lynch was a four-time All-Pro and was selected to nine Pro Bowls with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.

In 224 career games, Lynch has 26 interceptions, 68 passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles, 13 sacks and 1,059 combined tackles.

Another injury to the safety position and Lynch might need to come out of retirement.

