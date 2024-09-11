Three reasons Whitner believes 2024 49ers are Shanahan's best yet

The 49ers again look like the real deal after thrashing the New York Jets 32-19 in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner certainly agreed in the latest segment of “Hitner’s Hot Take.”

“Uh-oh, here come the big, bad 49ers,” Whitner said after San Francisco’s statement win. “And even though the 49ers have made it to the NFC Championship four of the last five years and two Super Bowls, I truly believe this is Kyle Shanahan’s best team.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Now, hear me out.”

The retired two-time NFL Pro Bowl selection made a bold claim. However, Whitner backed it up by sharing three reasons why San Francisco is bound to hoist its sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

“They retooled and revamped the defensive line,” Whitner said. “They went out in free agency and grabbed Maliek Collins, who, versus the New York Jets, was dominant -- zero interior runs for Breece Hall. Opposite Nick Bosa, they picked up a pass rusher by the name of Leonard Floyd. He was able to get after Aaron Rodgers on Monday night along with Nick Bosa.”

Collin and Floyd were two of the 49ers’ key offseason acquisitions. So far, so good.

As Whitner implied, Collins had two tackles and helped San Francisco’s interior defense limit star New York running back Hall to 54 rushing yards and a 3-yard score on 16 carries. Floyd kept the edge contained and added two tackles, including a sack on Rogers.

The 49ers’ new D-line showed out in ESPN’s primetime spotlight against a likely Super Bowl contender in the Jets. Whitner believes the NFL will be in trouble if San Francisco's D-line stays consistent because of the team’s surrounding stars.

“When you look at the 49ers’ secondary, this is the best group of cornerbacks defensive coordinator under Nick Sorensen and Kyle Shanahan that they’ve had over the last seven years.

“On the outside, you have All-Pro Charvarius Ward; in the slot, Deommodore Lenoir, who is versatile inside and outside, and then, they picked up Isaac Yiadom -- 14 pass breakups for the New Orleans Saints last year. That front and the secondary will work hand in hand to give the 49ers a dominant defense.”

Ward and Lenoir have established themselves as a dominant duo in the Bay.

The two did their thing Monday night, keeping Rodgers, elite wideout Garrett Wilson and the Jets’ air raid to 167 yards, a touchdown and an interception during non-garbage time -- or non-Tyrod Taylor minutes.

Yiadom also played as advertised with four solo tackles and a pass breakup.

Whitner is excited to see what damage San Francisco’s defense can do as a unit. And he didn’t have to mention the linebacker corps, headlined by potential future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Fred Warner.

Still, the NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave flowers to the other side of the ball: San Francisco’s offensive line.

“Everybody knows about the 49ers’ offensive playmakers -- from Brandon Aiuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey,” Whitner said. “But what ‘they’ did not expect this year was the continuity and physicality of the 49ers’ offensive line.

“Across the board on Monday night, they were phenomenal. If the offensive line can stay healthy and perform like they did on Monday night against the New York Jets, the 49ers will be bringing the Lombardi to Santa Clara.”

Offensive tackle Trent Williams was a shoo-in to ruin New York’s game plan. Rookie guard Dominick Puni, however, impressed many with a dominant outing.

He allowed just one pressure against the Jets over 36 individual pass rushes. If Puni indicates how the 49ers’ offensive line can develop and sustain, San Francisco’s Quest for Six appears bright.

Whitner is very high on the Red and Gold after seeing what they did in Week 1.

He might declare the 49ers Super Bowl champions if they similarly handle the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast