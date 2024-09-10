49ers rookie Puni shines in ‘awesome' NFL debut vs. Jets

SANTA CLARA -- As the postgame crowd in the 49ers' locker room began to clear out, rookie guard Dominick Puni was approached at his locker by none other than Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and franchise icon Patrick Willis.

While Willis expressed how impressed he was with Puni's NFL debut, the rookie sat in awe, seemingly stunned that a player of that caliber even knew who he was, let alone that they would take the time to personally compliment his performance.

Willis' praise was well earned, as the 2024 third-round draft pick shined in his first regular-season NFL action, looking like a seasoned veteran against the Jets' stout defensive front in San Francisco's 32-19 win over New York on Monday night at Levi's Stadium.

After Monday's win, Puni explained how much he enjoyed making his professional debut under the bright lights of primetime.

"It was awesome," Puni said. "For a rookie, 'Monday Night Football' against a hell of a team is a pretty big stage. I was just soaking it all in during the game, but at the same time, we had to play. But it was real fun, I had a lot of fun, it's a fun team to play for. You got superstars all over the field making plays. For a guy like me, I just try to stay in the mix with them, make sure they get what they get."

Among those playmakers Puni paved the way for was running back Jordan Mason, who ran for a career-high 147 yards as San Francisco demoralized New York with a relentless rushing attack in Monday's win.

"I love running the ball," Puni said. "The fact we were able to just do that -- I think we had 37 carries? Any time you get 25, 30-plus carries, it's probably a good game. It's kind of just like an O-line, running back thing. Just kind of put your head down, and the receivers too, they do a hell of a job blocking."

Despite earning the praise of one of the NFL's greatest linebackers, Puni didn't leave Monday's contest satisfied, citing there still is plenty to improve on while graciously praising his teammates for the feedback they give that allows him to continue growing as a player.

"I had flashes for sure, I had good moments, but at the same time a lot to clean up," Puni said. " You could tell they were throwing some looks, I feel like for me on the D-line, they were trying to get some guys [to] get me out of position a little bit. Definitely a lot of things to learn from, but all the guys do a hell of a job keeping me in the mix and letting me know."

Puni overcame an incredibly difficult task in his first start, squaring off with a ferocious Jets front four that includes All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and former 49ers first-round pick Javon Kinlaw.

The rookie guard detailed how this trial by fire could help set him up for sustained success as he continues to embark on his first NFL season

"That's partly why I'm glad it was Monday night and that D-line, especially. Because you got Quinnen Williams and [Javon] Kinlaw," Puni said. "Those are two real big bodies, so from here on out, there's not many guys better than Quinnen Williams. So I think it's great experience for me to kind of start out that way."

It's easy to get lost in the spectacle of a nationally televised game against a formidable opponent, but Puni still was able to take a moment to soak in his milestone moment as the 49ers took their final snap of the game to secure a Week 1 victory.

"When we took a knee," Puni said. "I kind of just looked around and was like, 'This is kind of crazy.' But football, nerves happen for me pregame. But once we get on the field, when we do our little warm-up, that's kind of when all the nerves just go away. I feel like I'm playing football. I don't even feel like anybody is watching. It's just kind of me and my team out there, playing football."

San Francisco has built one of, if not the NFL's strongest roster by consistently hitting home runs in the middle rounds of the draft. Puni doesn't just look like a home run thus far -- the 49ers might have hit the ball clear out of the stadium with room to spare when they selected him No. 86 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

A heady, talented player who earned the confidence of his teammates and coaches from the jump, Puni appears well on his way to becoming a fixture on San Francisco's offensive line for years to come.

The future looks to be beyond bright for the young offensive lineman, but for now, Puni can relish in his outstanding debut.

