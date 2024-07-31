Why Juszczyk believes 49ers' current running back room is best ever

With the official start of the 2024 NFL season only a few weeks away, Kyle Juszczyk is impressed with the current group of running backs on the 49ers' roster.

Speaking to the media after Tuesday’s training camp practice, the veteran fullback gave some bold takes on this offensive backfield.

“I’ve been really impressed with those guys,” Juszczyk said. “I think we have a really special running back room; I think this is the best running back room I’ve ever been in. From top to bottom, we have some really good players.

“I’ve been particularly impressed with Cody Schrader, he works his tail off, he’s very intelligent and he goes out there and plays a good, consistent clean game and we’ve really enjoyed having him. But all of those guys have been impressive, they’re all very smart and do things the right way. I love our room.”

With the likes of eight-time Pro Bowler Juszczyk and 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco has plenty of backfield firepower. Throw in the likes of talented rookies Isaac Guerendo and Schrader along with the veteran presence of Jordan Mason, and you have all the makings for a legendary running back squad.

The exceptional depth at the running back position affords the 49ers many different options with offensive formations, with McCaffrey also doubling as a receiving threat.

Juszczyk took a pay cut over the offseason, partially to free up space to keep the rest of San Francisco’s elite offensive playmakers as the franchise makes one more run at playoff glory.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is heading into the final year of his cheap rookie contract, and based on recent market dynamics, he will command a hefty salary in the coming years.

Given the 33-year-old’s comments, this running back group could prove to be one of the best in franchise history, capable of devastating opposing defenses as San Francisco faces the tough task of capturing that elusive sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

