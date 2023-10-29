Shanahan assesses Purdy's performance in 49ers' loss to Bengals

After throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble during the 49ers' 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Brock Purdy has committed multiple turnovers in consecutive games for the first time in his NFL career.

Purdy finished the game 22-for-31 and threw for a career-high 365 yards, but his pair of costly interceptions came when the 49ers trailed by one score in the second half.

Following San Francisco's third consecutive defeat, coach Kyle Shanahan shared his thoughts on Purdy's performance vs. Cincinnati, detailing the back-breaking interceptions.

"Made some bad picks there at the end," Shanahan told reporters. "I thought he was one of the reasons we were in the game today. Some of the throws he made out there were unbelievable. The mistake in the red zone, missing the hand off was the biggest part, and then once you do that, you can't throw it, or you're going to get the penalty, but worse that he got the pick. He was aggressive, thought the mike [linebacker] was going to pass on that second, and the mike fell off with Jauan [Jennings], so [Purdy's] just got to see it."

Despite Purdy's trip into the NFL's concussion protocol this week, Shanahan said he didn't believe the quarterback had any lingering symptoms that contributed to his play Sunday. If Purdy did have any symptoms, Shanahan added, he wouldn't have been allowed to play.

When asked if Purdy was as sharp as usual, Shanahan pointed to the costly turnovers despite a handful of impressive plays that his quarterback made.

"I mean, he had those turnovers but made some really good plays in the game," Shanahan said. "When it came down to it there at the end, and we were getting a little one-dimensional, especially that pick when we were backed up in the negative red zone, that was the worst one."

Following a red-hot start where Purdy did not throw an interception through the first five games of the season, the quarterback's turnover rate has skyrocketed during the 49ers' three-game losing skid. Over those three losses, Purdy has thrown five interceptions, with all five of those interceptions coming in the second half of their respective games.

Purdy's 365 passing yards vs. the Bengals were an NFL career high and there was plenty of success against Cincinnati through the air, with the 49ers' offense averaging 11.8 yards per passing attempt.

However, any good from this performance was quickly overshadowed by a pair of turnovers in crunch time for the second consecutive week.