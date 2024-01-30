NFL grants Kristin Juszczyk exclusive apparel licensing deal 

After a whirlwind past month, Kristin Juszczyk is poised to reach even greater heights in the fashion world.

The NFL told Sportico's Asli Pelit that the league and Juszczyk have agreed to an official licensing deal, allowing the fashion designer to use NFL marks in men’s and women’s apparel designs. Juszczyk and the NFL had been engaged in recent talks about doing an official deal and now that has become a reality, though the league didn't disclose financial terms of the deal to Pelit.

Ever since Taylor Swift donned a custom Juszczyk puffer jacket for the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 13, the fashionista's popularity has exploded.

Taylor Swift arrives to the Chiefs game in a Travis Kelce jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MAqB9oxaNh — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 14, 2024

Now with an official licensing deal, Juszczyk will be working even harder to produce outfits for her husband, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, his teammates and the wives of other big-time stars ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, as she has been this season.

And it’s not just NFL stars and their significant others who have been rocking the custom Juszczyk threads, as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was seen in one of the jackets prior to a recent game.

Juszczyk began her fashion career by designing Halloween costumes for her and her husband one year, learning how to do basic stitching patterns by watching YouTube tutorials. Now, she has turned her hobby into a massive social media fashion empire, with over 800,000 Instagram followers.

While plenty of eyes will be on the 49ers and Chiefs as they face off in Super Bowl LVIII, there will be plenty of attention given to everyone sporting a custom Juszczyk design.

