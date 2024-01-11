Kristin Juszczyk making name for herself with custom game-day outfits

The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is making a name for herself in the fashion industry.

Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk have been married since 2019. Like her husband, who spends countless hours practicing and preparing each week, Kristin also spends hours preparing for game day on her sewing machine.

Kristin makes her own fits out of her husband's 49ers gear. She got into fashion design by making her own Halloween costumes.

One year, the Juszczyk's wanted to dress like Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, so she bought a sewing machine and went on YouTube to learn how to do a basic stitch.

Kristin has made outfits for gymnastics star Simone Biles, as well as Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Her most popular piece so far is the Brock Purdy puffer vest she made for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

"It's time we reinvent the jersey." @krisjuszczyk showing off one of her favorite fashion pieces. She turned her husband's jersey, Kyle Juszczyk, into a jacket.#FTTB #49ers @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/tBHINCNhsC — Anthony Flores (@AnthonyTVSports) January 10, 2024

